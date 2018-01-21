taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
BIST 100
115.147
USD
3,8073
EURO
4,6532
ALTIN
163,12
PETR
68,7200

Top commander Hulusi Akar leads the Operation Olive Branch

Chief of General Staff Gen. Hulusi Akar said that only terrorists, their shelters, buildings, weapons and vehicles would be targeted in Syria’s Afrin.

AA | 21.01.2018 - 11:30..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Top commander Hulusi Akar leads the Operation Olive Branch

Stated by the TSK, Operation Olive Branch, complies with international law and UN Security Council resolutions, was launched Saturday at 5:00 p.m. against terrorist organizations PKK, PYD, YPG and Daesh in the Afrin region to improve Turkey's national security and prevent a "terror corridor" from being formed along its southern border.

Top commander Hulusi Akar leads the Operation Olive Branch

Turkey had started the operation on Saturday at 5 p.m. [1400GMT] in Afrin.

Top commander Hulusi Akar leads the Operation Olive Branch

The operation are being followed by the Chief of General Staff Gen. Hulusi Akar. "Every kind of attention and sensitivity will be shown so that civilians and innocent people will not be harmed." stated the top commander.

Top commander Hulusi Akar leads the Operation Olive Branch

YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
TSK'da yeni kamuflaj dönemi

TSK'da yeni kamuflaj dönemi

60
Afrin'de YPG'ye darbe üstüne darbe

Afrin'de YPG'ye darbe üstüne darbe

154
Türk komandoları sınırı geçti

Türk komandoları sınırı geçti

217
Terör örgütü YPG Rusya'yı suçlu buldu

Terör örgütü YPG Rusya'yı suçlu buldu

88
Zeytin Dalı Harekatı'nda kalkan 72 uçağın sırrı

Zeytin Dalı Harekatı'nda kalkan 72 uçağın sırrı

52
Pentagon'dan Türkiye'ye: DEAŞ'a odaklanmalıyız

Pentagon'dan Türkiye'ye: DEAŞ'a odaklanmalıyız

100
ÖSO Afrin'de operasyona başladı

ÖSO Afrin'de operasyona başladı

41
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM