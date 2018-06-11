Trade crisis took center stage at G7 summit

The two-day summit in Quebec, Canada, has ended in disarray with Trump refusing to endorse the joint statement from the G7 leaders and threatening further tariffs against other nations.

"TRUMP'S TARIFFS ARE ILLEGAL AND UNACCEPTABLE"

A week before the summit, Trump had imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum imported from Canada, Mexico, and the European Union. Trudeau called Trump’s tariffs “illegal and unacceptable” and said that Canada would impose equivalent counter-measures, effective July 1.

But discussions of climate change have not appeared to be high on the US leader’s agenda, since he pulled Washington out of the Paris climate accord last year.

TRUMP DEPARTED EARLY

Trump was at the breakfast, where Canadian officials had said leaders would discuss “concrete actions for the G7 to advance gender equality and women’s empowerment”. The US president came late for the breakfast, causing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Isabelle Hudon, Canada’s ambassador to France, to repeat their opening remarks. The US president departed early to begin his 20-hour air journey to Singapore, where he was scheduled to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on June 12.

One stunning photograph captured the tensions between Trump and other leaders. In the picture, German Chancellor Angela Merkel is seen leaning over the table speaking to Trump, and she is flanked by British Prime Minister Theresa May, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.