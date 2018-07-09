taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
BIST 100
99.902
USD
4,5572
EURO
5,3606
ALTIN
184,71
PETR
77,4900

Train crash in Turkey kills at least 24

At least 24 were killed and 124 wounded when a train came off the rails in northwest Turkey on Sunday after heavy rain and a landslide.

AA | 09.07.2018 - 10:55..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Train crash in Turkey kills at least 24

The train was carrying 362 passengers and was headed to Istanbul when five carriages came off the tracks due to heavy rains and landslides, the transport ministry said in a statement.

At least 124 people were wounded in the crash, state media quoted the health ministry undersecretary as saying. "A suburban train had an accident ... due to a landfall. Unfortunately, we have fatalities and casualties," a statement from the prime minister's office said.

Train crash in Turkey kills at least 24

"RESCUE OPERATIONS HAVE BEEN COMPLETED"

“24 our citizens have lost their lives,” said Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Recep Akdağ in a press briefing in Tekirdağ. Akdağ said that search and rescue operations in the region have been completed as of 6.00AM local time.

Train crash in Turkey kills at least 24

Minister of Transport, Maritime Affairs, and Communications Ahmet Arslan said during the same meeting that routine controls on train rails, which have to be done once a year, had been made on April.

Train crash in Turkey kills at least 24 WATCH

In a statement, President Erdoğan said the train accident is being investigated thoroughly. Erdoğan conveyed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident and wished a speedy recovery to the injured passengers.

Train crash in Turkey kills at least 24

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
CHP'li Özel: Erdoğan yemin ederken ayağa kalkmayacağız

CHP'li Özel: Erdoğan yemin ederken ayağa kalkmayacağız

687
OHAL kalkıyor

OHAL kalkıyor

27
Burak Akın TSK'dan ihraç edildi

Burak Akın TSK'dan ihraç edildi

22
Tren kazasında yaralananlar olay anını anlattı

Tren kazasında yaralananlar olay anını anlattı

26
Tren faciası: Rayların bakımı 3 ay önce yapılmıştı

Tren faciası: Rayların bakımı 3 ay önce yapılmıştı

216
Cumhurbaşkanlığı Külliyesi'ndeki törende ilkler yaşanacak

Cumhurbaşkanlığı Külliyesi'ndeki törende ilkler yaşanacak

95
Oğuz Arda'nın ölüm haberini akrabası verdi

Oğuz Arda'nın ölüm haberini akrabası verdi

32
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM