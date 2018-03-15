taraftar değil haberciyiz
TRT Kurdi transmitted a call for people in Afrin

A radio broadcast were made for the people in Afrin. It' has been stressed that Turkish justice should be trusted.

Haber Merkezi | 15.03.2018 - 11:54..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
TRT Kurdi transmitted a call for people in Afrin

Turkey's Operation Olive Branch were started to establish security and stability, eliminate terrorists of PKK /YPG and Daesh and save locals from the terrorists’ oppression and cruelty entered its 50th day.

Turkish Armed Forces had encircled Afrin city center as of March 12 and a safe corridor had been kept open for civilians to flee. Civilians fleed from terror organization’s cruelty, are becoming targets to YPG terrorists.

A radio broadcast was made by TRT Kurdi for people in Afrin. It’s been said “Don’t act on terror organization's advice, don’t point your gun to your brother. Don’t afraid of us, trust Turkish justice. Submit yourself to justice. A peaceful future is waiting for you in Afrin.” in the broadcast.

