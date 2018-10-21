taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.6435
Euro
6.49805
Altın
1225.91
Borsa
96454.57
Gram Altın
222.489

Trump admits that he takes Saudi Arabia’s side

Donald Trump said that if the United States stops selling arms to Saudi Arabia, Trump said China and Russia would benefit.

Haber Merkezi | 21.10.2018 - 16:31..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Trump admits that he takes Saudi Arabia’s side

In a Washington Post interview, Trump said the evidence that so many of the Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman’s close associates were involved in the killing did not convince him that he was to blame.

"CROWN PRINCE HAS VERY GOOD CONTROL"

Trump criticized Saudi Arabia’s explanation for the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, saying that “obviously there’s been deception, and there have been lies.” At the same time, the US President defended the oil-rich monarchy as an “incredible ally” and kept open the possibility that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman did not order Saudi agents to kill Khashoggi. He did not call for the ouster of Salman and instead praised his leadership, calling the prince “a strong person, he has very good control.”

Trump admits that he takes Saudi Arabia’s side

During the 20-minute interview, Trump talked about the importance of the economic ties between the United States and Saudi Arabia and Mohammed’s role in that relationship. He said that he does not prefer that another leader replace the 33-year old prince because he said he has read about others and Salman is “considered by far the strongest person” and “he truly loves his country.”

"SALMAN IS A VERY IMPORTANT ALLY"

He displayed a realpolitik way of viewing the Middle East, praising Saudi Arabia for buying arms from the United States, reiterating the importance of oil prices and trashing Iran, saying: “We’ve got nobody else over there” to help protect Israel.

“I would love if he wasn’t responsible,” he said of the Crown Prince. “I think it’s a very important ally for us. Especially when you have Iran doing so many bad things in the world, it’s a good counterbalance to the world. Iran, they’re as evil as it gets. They’re probably laughing at this situation as they see it. Iran is as evil as it gets.”

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Berna Yılmaz oğlunun intiharından aylar sonra konuştu

Berna Yılmaz oğlunun intiharından aylar sonra konuştu

111
Kartal'da skandal asfalt çalışması

Kartal'da skandal asfalt çalışması

293
Fatih Altaylı hakaret ettiği polisten özür diledi

Fatih Altaylı hakaret ettiği polisten özür diledi

263
Bakan Pekcan: Yüzde 200-300 zam yapanları tespit ettik

Bakan Pekcan: Yüzde 200-300 zam yapanları tespit ettik

364
Trafikte savcıyla 4 saniyeliğine tartışan kişi tutuklandı

Trafikte savcıyla 4 saniyeliğine tartışan kişi tutuklandı

754
Kaçak yapıların olduğu bölgeye 15 Temmuz adını verdiler

Kaçak yapıların olduğu bölgeye 15 Temmuz adını verdiler

149
Pınar Altuğ: Başıma gelen en güzel şey kocam

Pınar Altuğ: Başıma gelen en güzel şey kocam

69
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM