Trump continues to threat Turkey

US President Donald Trump tweeted and threatened Turkey over American pastor Brunson.

Trump continues to threat Turkey

Us President Donald Trump attacks Turkey’s economy via his last tweets. Trump thinks pastor Brunson, who was arrested in 2016, can be released in this way.

Trump continues to threat Turkey

US PRESİDENT TRUMP TWEETED AGAİN ABOUT TURKEY

Yesterday he tweeted a message for Turkey. U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday the United States "will pay nothing" to Turkey for the release of detained American pastor Andrew Brunson, who he called "a great patriot hostage. "We will pay nothing for the release of an innocent man, but we are cutting back on Turkey!" Trump said on Twitter.

Trump continues to threat Turkey

LAST WEEK HE GOT LOTS OF CRİTİCİSM

Us President Trump tweeted another message for Turkey last week and he got lots of criticism about that.

Trump continues to threat Turkey

MORE SANCTİONS FOR TURKEY

The U.S. warned Turkey on Thursday to expect more economic sanctions unless it hands over Brunson, as relations between the two countries took a further turn for the worse.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin assured Trump at a Cabinet meeting that sanctions were ready to be put in place if Brunson was not freed. "We have more that we are planning to do if they don't release him quickly." Mnuchin said during the meeting.

HE İS UNDER HOUSE ARREST

Brunson, an Evangelical Presbyterian pastor from North Carolina, was arrested in 2016.

Trump continues to threat Turkey

