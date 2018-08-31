Trump: I'm very disappointed over pastor Brunson issue

In an Oval Office interview with Bloomberg News, President Donald Trump stated that he was disappointed in Erdoğan.

“I got somebody back for him,” Trump said. “I’m very disappointed in him, but we’ll see how it all works out.”

I'm very disappointed over pastor Brunson issue WATCH



Martin Chulov, The Guardian’s Middle East reporter, had claimed that US president believed he had secured a deal with Turkish president to secure the release of pastor after a Turkish woman detained in Israel whose freedom the US president brokered.

But President Erdoğan has never made such a promise.