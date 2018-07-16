taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
BIST 100
89.472
USD
4,8568
EURO
5,6946
ALTIN
194,16
PETR
73,3800

Trump meets Putin in Helsinki

US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Monday opened the summit in Helsinki.

AA | 16.07.2018 - 15:52..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Trump meets Putin in Helsinki

US President Trump and Russian President Putin began one-on-one talks on Monday.

At the beginning of the meeting, Putin offered "to discuss sore points" in bilateral relations. "It's time to thoroughly talk about our bilateral relations and different sore points," Putin said while greeting Donald Trump.

Trump meets Putin in Helsinki

“GETTING ALONG WITH RUSSIA IS A GOOD THING”

Trump agreed that the two leaders have a lot to talk about -- including trade, military, nuclear and missile issues and relations with China. “Frankly, we have not been getting along very well for the last number of years [...] I think we will end up having an extraordinary relationship,” Trump said. “The world wants to see us get along," he added.

Trump meets Putin in Helsinki WATCH

The two presidents will discuss Russian-U.S. relations and their further development, as well as current international matters, according to the Kremlin statement, released ahead of the meeting. On the sidelines of the presidential meeting, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and the U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will hold their first personal meeting.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
FETÖ'cü Hakan Şükür'ün 15 Temmuz paylaşımı

FETÖ'cü Hakan Şükür'ün 15 Temmuz paylaşımı

198
Mustafa Ceceli: Görüntüleri ben sızdırmadım

Mustafa Ceceli: Görüntüleri ben sızdırmadım

114
Sinem Gedik, Ahmet Hulusi'yi işaret etti

Sinem Gedik, Ahmet Hulusi'yi işaret etti

174
Özcan Deniz ve Mahsun Kırmızıgül cenazede barıştı

Özcan Deniz ve Mahsun Kırmızıgül cenazede barıştı

118
Hande Fırat 15 Temmuz yayınında duygusal anlar yaşadı

Hande Fırat 15 Temmuz yayınında duygusal anlar yaşadı

76
Fransa'da zafer kutlamaları kontrolden çıktı

Fransa'da zafer kutlamaları kontrolden çıktı

116
Süleyman Soylu'dan terörle mücadelede kararlılık mesajı

Süleyman Soylu'dan terörle mücadelede kararlılık mesajı

66
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM