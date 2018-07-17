taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
BIST 100
90.353
USD
4,8450
EURO
5,6887
ALTIN
193,88
PETR
72,2000

Trump shows President Erdoğan as a role model to NATO

During the meeting with NATO leaders in Brussels last week, Trump applauded President Erdoğan for doing things the right way.

Haber Merkezi | 17.07.2018 - 10:25..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Trump shows President Erdoğan as a role model to NATO

The repercussions of the NATO summit from last week continues. Washington’s tense meeting in the summit is still being discussed in the US press.

According to the foreign sources, President Donald Trump brought his chaotic style of governing to the NATO summit by slamming fellow NATO countries for not contributing more towards defense spending.

"THE ONLY LEADER WHO DOES THINGS THE RIGHT WAY"

Ian Bremmer, president of the Eurasia Group and a CBS News senior global affairs contributor told CBS This Morning about some of the rare moments of the meeting.

Trump shows President Erdoğan as a role model to NATO

Bremmer reported that Trump was very frustrated and he wasn't getting commitments from other leaders to spend more. While Trump offered sharp criticism of US’ NATO allies, he praised President Erdoğan. US President fist-bumped Turkey's president during the NATO summit for “doing things the right way,”

Trump shows President Erdoğan as a role model to NATO

“Trump turns around to the Turkish president, Recep Erdogan, and says, 'Except for Erdogan over here. He does things the right way,' and then fist-bumps the Turkish president." Bremmer stated.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Yunanistan, Hulusi Akar'ın göreve gelmesinden rahatsız

Yunanistan, Hulusi Akar'ın göreve gelmesinden rahatsız

55
Duygu Su Gülpınar yeni aşka yelken açtı

Duygu Su Gülpınar yeni aşka yelken açtı

55
Trump NATO'ya Başkan Erdoğan'ı örnek gösterdi

Trump NATO'ya Başkan Erdoğan'ı örnek gösterdi

94
Trump'ın Rusya açıklamaları ABD'de tepki çekti

Trump'ın Rusya açıklamaları ABD'de tepki çekti

21
HDP'li 2 vekil PKK'lı cenazesine katıldı

HDP'li 2 vekil PKK'lı cenazesine katıldı

203
Adnan Oktar örgütünde kim kimdir

Adnan Oktar örgütünde kim kimdir

37
CHP'de muhaliflerin ulaştığı imza sayısı

CHP'de muhaliflerin ulaştığı imza sayısı

99
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM