Trump stops following Saudi journalist investigation

US President Donald Trump stated that he desires to protect weapons sales and the family’s relationship with Saudi monarchy.

Haber Merkezi | 12.10.2018 - 15:28..
  1. Haberler
  2. English

President Trump said US investigators are looking into Jamal Khashoggi case but made clear that whatever the outcome, the US would not stop weapon trade deals with Riyadh.

US SOLD $110 BILLION WEAPONS TO S.ARABIA

According to Washington Post’s news, “It's a terrible thing and it certainly would not be a positive,” the president said. “I would not be happy at all. I guess you would have to say, so far, it's looking a little bit like that. We’re going to have to see.” Trump answered over the questions of missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Trump stops following Saudi journalist investigation

Saudi Arabia is the largest oil exporter in the world, the biggest buyer of American weapons and the main counterweight to Iran. The Trump administration has built its entire strategy for the region. Trump even visited Saudi Arabia on his first international trip as president and announced $110 billion in proposed arms sales to the country.

Trump stops following Saudi journalist investigation WATCH

TRUMP HAS 120 DAYS TO DECIDE

Asked at a press conference in the Oval Office whether the US would cut arms sales if the Saudi government was found to be responsible for Khashoggi’s disappearance, the president demurred, saying the US could lose its share of the huge Saudi arms market to Russia or China.

Trump stops following Saudi journalist investigation

In a letter to Trump, the lawmakers triggered the 2016 Global Magnitsky Act, which gives the president 120 days to decide whether to impose sanctions on any foreign person he determines sponsored or was involved in the disappearance of Khashoggi.

