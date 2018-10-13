Trump: There is no deal for Brunson

American pastor Andrew Brunson was arrested on Dec. 9, 2016 on charges of being member of Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO). On July 25, citing Brunson's health problems, an Izmir court ordered him moved from jail to house arrest.

PASTOR BRUNSON WAS RELEASED

On Friday The Second High Criminal Court in western Izmir province ruled for American pastor Andrew Craig Brunson to be sentenced to three years, one month and 15 days in prison, but said he will not spend anymore time in custody because of the time he has already served. The court credited his time spent in detention, and ended his house arrest and travel ban.

TRUMP TWEETED AGAIN

As soon as pastor Brunson released Trump welcomed the news and interviewed with press. Also Trump tweeted.

"HOPE TO HAVE HIM SAFELY BACK"

Shortly after the court announced the decision, Trump sent a tweet on Friday, saying, "Working very hard on Pastor Brunson!"

"My thoughts and prayers are with Pastor Brunson, and we hope to have him safely back home soon!" Trump wrote in another tweet.

TRUMP: NO AGREEMENT WAS MADE

Asked Trump if U.S. sanctions imposed on Turkey to try to win Brunson’s release might be lifted, Trump said no agreement was made for the pastor’s freedom. “There was no deal made at all. There was no deal. But we’re very happy to have him and have him in good shape.” Trump told reporters. Pastor Brunson will visit Trump at the White House.