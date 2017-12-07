taraftar değil haberciyiz
Trump's Jerusalem plan is an “uncalculated gamble”

As Trump recognises Jerusalem as capital, Hamas said that Trump’s announcement opens “the gates of hell”

Haber Merkezi | 07.12.2017 - 09:52..
Political chief of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh stated US President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital and decision to move the US embassy to the city was a "flagrant aggression against the Palestinian people."

"UNCALCULATED GAMBLE"

In a speech in Washington, Trump said his announcement marked the beginning of a new approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. After Trump's announcement, Ismail Haniyeh has described US President Donald Trump’s plans to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital as an “uncalculated gamble”.

"THE DECISION WOULD CONSTITUTE AN ASSAULT ON THE PALESTINIAN PEOPLE"

Hamas leader said “The decision would constitute an assault on the Palestinian people, their holy sites and the whole Muslim nation.”

Trump recognizes Jerusalem as Israel's capital- VİDEO

İlginizi Çekebilir
Trump recognizes Jerusalem as Israel's capital
"This is nothing more or less than a recognition of reality" Trump says during White House address.
Vatican is concerned about US’s plans over Jerusalem
Pope Francis appeals for wisdom and prudence to prevail over Jerusalem.
Muslim countries are taking the action over Israel Issue
President Erdogan invites Muslim countries to convene over Jerusalem issue.
Erdogan: Jerusalem is 'red line' for Muslims
President Erdogan told “"We could go as far as cutting diplomatic ties with Israel over the issue.” on his speech at parliament.
