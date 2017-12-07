Trump's Jerusalem plan is an “uncalculated gamble”

Political chief of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh stated US President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital and decision to move the US embassy to the city was a "flagrant aggression against the Palestinian people."

"UNCALCULATED GAMBLE"

In a speech in Washington, Trump said his announcement marked the beginning of a new approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. After Trump's announcement, Ismail Haniyeh has described US President Donald Trump’s plans to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital as an “uncalculated gamble”.

"THE DECISION WOULD CONSTITUTE AN ASSAULT ON THE PALESTINIAN PEOPLE"

Hamas leader said “The decision would constitute an assault on the Palestinian people, their holy sites and the whole Muslim nation.”

