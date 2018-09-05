Turkey-China relations annoy British media

US that wants to dominate Turkish policies took out its dollar sword. After the United States started to use exchange rates of the dollar, President Erdoğan has stated that Turkey was preparing to conduct trade through national currencies with China, Russia and Ukraine.

Within this framework, bilateral relations with Turkey and China were started to be developed. Chinese yuan was started to be used in Turkish trade market. According to Turkish tradesmen, the interest to yuan increases day by day.

British media that realizes the developments, has started to make black propaganda against these international relations. BBC Turkish shared a tweet from its official account states that one billion Uyghur Turks were sent to the concentration camps by the Chinese government.