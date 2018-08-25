taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.0111
Euro
6.98145
Altın
1205.99
Borsa
90185.99

Turkey comes to the table with Russia

Russian president Putin met in Moscow with Turkish foreign and defense ministers.

AA | 25.08.2018 - 09:22..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Turkey comes to the table with Russia

Turkish-Russian ties are growing stronger and deeper, said Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, meeting in Moscow with Turkey’s top diplomat along with its defense minister and intelligence chief.

Turkey comes to the table with Russia

"RELATIONS WITH TURKEY ARE BECOMING DEEPER"

"Our relations with Turkey are becoming deeper and more meaningful, becoming deeper in the field of economic cooperation, in addressing a number of issues related to regional issues," Putin said during his meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and Hakan Fidan, chief of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT). In the nationally televised meeting, Putin also mentioned the "regular character" of contacts with President Erdoğan.

Turkey comes to the table with Russia

SYRIAN CRISIS

Russia and Turkey along with other countries have made serious progress in resolving the Syrian crisis, Putin added. "Thanks to the efforts of our countries with the involvement of other interested states, in particular, I mean Iran, our cooperation with the UN, with European countries, with the United States -- we've managed to make serious progress in resolving the Syrian crisis," he said.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Diego Reyes İstanbul'a indi

Diego Reyes İstanbul'a indi

85
Farah Zeynep Abdullah IMDB'nin listesinde

Farah Zeynep Abdullah IMDB'nin listesinde

18
Denizlispor'un kayıp kupaları bulundu

Denizlispor'un kayıp kupaları bulundu

34
Çavuşoğlu: Terör örgütleriyle sivil halkı ayırmalıyız

Çavuşoğlu: Terör örgütleriyle sivil halkı ayırmalıyız

18
ABD Filistin'e yardımı engelledi

ABD Filistin'e yardımı engelledi

35
Kastamonu'daki yangın söndürülemedi

Kastamonu'daki yangın söndürülemedi

14
2 kızını öldüren kişi intihar etti

2 kızını öldüren kişi intihar etti

23
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM