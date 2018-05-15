Turkey declares national mourning over Gaza violence

After President Erdoğan’s statement on Monday, Turkey declared a three-day national mourning following the killings of at least 55 Palestinians with fire opened by the Israeli forces along the Gaza border.

US VIOLATED UN SECURITY COUNCIL RESOLUTIONS

Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdağ made the announcement after a Council of Ministers meeting in Ankara, said the US had "violated" UN Security Council resolutions by opening its embassy in Jerusalem on Monday. He also said Turkey had called for an emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, to be held on Friday.

Israeli forces had killed at least 55 Palestinians and wounded more than 2,400 others as protesters streamed to the frontier for the climax of a six-week demonstration as the US prepared to open its embassy in Jerusalem.

After the announcement of mourning, flags in the Taksim Square were flown at half-staff on in honor of Palestinian martyrs.