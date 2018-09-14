taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.09535
Euro
7.1288
Altın
1204.655
Borsa
95725.61
Gram Altın
236.738

Turkey deploys more military equipment to Syrian border

Armored vehicles, Firtina (Storm) howitzers, tanks, construction equipment reach border units in two southern provinces

AA | 14.09.2018 - 09:48..
  1. Haberler
  2. English

Military reinforcements arrived at the Syrian border in Turkey's southern Hatay and Kilis provinces on Thursday, including tanks, according to an Anadolu Agency reporter who visited the frontier.

Turkey deploys more military equipment to Syrian border

FIRTINAS GOING TO BORDER

Armored vehicles, Fırtına (storm) howitzers, tanks, and heavy construction equipment were deployed at border units after reaching Hatay’s Reyhanli district and central Kilis.

Military reinforcements arrived at the Syrian border in Turkey's southern Hatay province, including tanks, according to reports from the ground.

Turkey deploys more military equipment to Syrian border

IDLIB OPERATION

Turkey has been reinforcing its military presence on the border with Syria as the Syrian regime has recently announced plans to launch a major military offensive in Idlib, home to more than 3 million Syrians, many of whom fled from other cities following attacks by Assad forces.

The UN warned that such an offensive would lead to the "worst humanitarian catastrophe in the 21st century".

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Başkan Erdoğan'dan Merkez Bankası'na tepki

Başkan Erdoğan'dan Merkez Bankası'na tepki

330
Kurşun Mehmetçik'in miğferini sıyırıp geçti

Kurşun Mehmetçik'in miğferini sıyırıp geçti

124
Dilek Hanif THY'nin yeni kıyafetlerini beğenmedi

Dilek Hanif THY'nin yeni kıyafetlerini beğenmedi

0
Giresun'daki PKK operasyonunun ayrıntıları

Giresun'daki PKK operasyonunun ayrıntıları

73
Cumhuriyet'in Kandil muhabiri görevinden ayrıldı

Cumhuriyet'in Kandil muhabiri görevinden ayrıldı

56
Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu: ABD müttefik konusunda karar versin

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu: ABD müttefik konusunda karar versin

137
Boş masa ayarlayan Suriyeli Adem

Boş masa ayarlayan Suriyeli Adem

131
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM