taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
BIST 100
101.827
USD
4,2312
EURO
5,0524
ALTIN
179,88
PETR
77,2900

Turkey launches EFES 2018 military drills

Turkey's top military general has attended at international military exercises held in the western Aegean province of Izmir.

AA | 10.05.2018 - 16:53..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Turkey launches EFES 2018 military drills

Turkish Chief of the General Staff General Hulusi Akar was among the 65 observers and representatives from 38 countries attended the ‘Distinguished Observer Day’ on Thursday in the daytime session on the fourth day of EFES 2018 Combined Joint Military Exercise.

Turkey launches EFES 2018 military drills

The military exercises aim to develop the combined military and combat capabilities of the joint command and units formed by armies of the participating countries in a unified operation so as to cover all aspects of combat in preparation for an actual war.

Turkey launches EFES 2018 military drills

Among the observers of the live-fire military drill were Azerbaijan's Defense Minister Col. Gen. Zakir Hasanov, army chiefs of Georgia, Kazakhstan, Sudan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kuwait, Nigeria, Uzbekistan, Qatar, and Romania, and the commander of the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition, Gen. Raheel Sharif.

Turkey launches EFES 2018 military drills

Around 7,500 military personnel is on duty at the exercise, while 945 of them are from ally and friendly nations of the US, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, the UK, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Algeria, Georgia, Italy, Qatar, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Hungary, Macedonia, Malaysia, Mongolia, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Romania, Slovakia, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan.

Turkey launches EFES 2018 military drills

The drills will be carried out in Western Anatolia, the Central Aegean region, the Gulf of Izmir and the Doğanbey Live Fire Drill Zone with the participation of friends and allied countries between May 7- 11.

Turkey launches EFES 2018 military drills

Turkey launches EFES 2018 military drills

Turkey launches EFES 2018 military drills

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
İlginizi Çekebilir
German press follows Turkish elections closely
German Focus magazine has mentioned that President Erdoğan will win the snap elections on 24 June by landslide.
Erdoğan: US will be the one to lose in quitting Iran deal
President Erdoğan stated that the US will be on the losing side in terms of the Iran nuclear deal after Trump's decision to withdraw from the nuclear pact with Iran.
Turkey’s economy to grow 4.7 pct in 2018
Turkey’s economy will grow 4.7 percent in 2018 and 4.4 percent in 2019, according to the World Bank.
Putin: Monopoly of the US dollar is dangerous for many regions
Vladimir Putin told Russia’s lower house of parliament that the whole world sees the dollar monopoly is unreliable and it is dangerous for many.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Muharrem İnce: Koltuk haberlerine itibar etmeyin

Muharrem İnce: Koltuk haberlerine itibar etmeyin

142
Yıldız Tilbe CHP'yle anlaştı iddiasını yalanladı

Yıldız Tilbe CHP'yle anlaştı iddiasını yalanladı

325
Erdoğan-İnce görüşmesinin ayrıntıları

Erdoğan-İnce görüşmesinin ayrıntıları

145
Alman medyası 24 Haziran sürecini takipte

Alman medyası 24 Haziran sürecini takipte

166
Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu İzmir'den aday adayı

Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu İzmir'den aday adayı

104
İsrail'den İran'a yeni tehdit

İsrail'den İran'a yeni tehdit

178
YÖK Fransız dili bölümlerine öğrenci almayacak

YÖK Fransız dili bölümlerine öğrenci almayacak

315
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM