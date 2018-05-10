Turkey launches EFES 2018 military drills

Turkish Chief of the General Staff General Hulusi Akar was among the 65 observers and representatives from 38 countries attended the ‘Distinguished Observer Day’ on Thursday in the daytime session on the fourth day of EFES 2018 Combined Joint Military Exercise.

The military exercises aim to develop the combined military and combat capabilities of the joint command and units formed by armies of the participating countries in a unified operation so as to cover all aspects of combat in preparation for an actual war.

Among the observers of the live-fire military drill were Azerbaijan's Defense Minister Col. Gen. Zakir Hasanov, army chiefs of Georgia, Kazakhstan, Sudan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kuwait, Nigeria, Uzbekistan, Qatar, and Romania, and the commander of the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition, Gen. Raheel Sharif.

Around 7,500 military personnel is on duty at the exercise, while 945 of them are from ally and friendly nations of the US, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, the UK, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Algeria, Georgia, Italy, Qatar, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Hungary, Macedonia, Malaysia, Mongolia, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Romania, Slovakia, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan.

The drills will be carried out in Western Anatolia, the Central Aegean region, the Gulf of Izmir and the Doğanbey Live Fire Drill Zone with the participation of friends and allied countries between May 7- 11.