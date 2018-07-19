taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
BIST 100
92.717
USD
4,8332
EURO
5,6194
ALTIN
189,49
PETR
72,1000

Turkey lifts the two-year-old state of emergency

The government declared the state of emergency for the first time on July 20, 2016, following FETO's deadly coup attempt.

AA | 19.07.2018 - 12:29..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Turkey lifts the two-year-old state of emergency

Turkey lifted its two-year-old state of emergency as of Thursday at 1 am local time.

The government declared a state of emergency for the first time on July 20, 2016, following a deadly coup attempt orchestrated by the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) and its US-based leader Fethullah Gulen which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,700 injured.

STATE OF EMERGENCY HAD BEEN RENEWED IN APRIL

To enact a state of emergency, the government must foresee serious indications of widespread violence which may interfere with the democratic environment or basic constitutional rights and freedoms of its citizens.

In April, the government renewed the state of emergency for the seventh time. Ankara accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
OHAL bitti

OHAL bitti

118
Adnan Oktar'ın ilk ifadesi

Adnan Oktar'ın ilk ifadesi

74
Kedicik Damla Pamir hakkında karar çıktı

Kedicik Damla Pamir hakkında karar çıktı

49
İran'dan kılık kıyafet itirafı

İran'dan kılık kıyafet itirafı

102
Trump'tan Erdoğan'a Brunson çağrısı

Trump'tan Erdoğan'a Brunson çağrısı

169
Nejat İşler hayranının eşinin saldırısına uğradı

Nejat İşler hayranının eşinin saldırısına uğradı

91
NBA'in ünlü oyuncusu mülteci kurtarma görevi üstleniyor

NBA'in ünlü oyuncusu mülteci kurtarma görevi üstleniyor

11
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM