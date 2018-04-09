taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
BIST 100
114.944
USD
4,0537
EURO
4,9798
ALTIN
173,21
PETR
67,3900

Turkey- Russia-Iran to trade with national currencies

Three countries which collaborate on Syria against US, now consider an option of payments for oil in national currencies.

Haber Merkezi | 09.04.2018 - 13:08..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Turkey- Russia-Iran to trade with national currencies

The process initiated by Turkey, Russia and Iran in Sochi on Nov. 22 was the beginning of a collaboration that will pave the way for regional economic opportunities and change the future of Eurasia.

The trilateral unity was interpreted as the era of new decision-makers in Syria. Turkish, Russian and Iranian presidents gathered last week in the Turkish capital city of Ankara were hand in hand as they vowed to preserve Syria's territorial integrity and achieve a political solution.

The alliance between three countries has worried US that is support terrorists in the area.

Turkey- Russia-Iran to trade with national currencies

In a statement made to the reporters, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said that Russia is considering an option of payments for oil in national currencies, with Turkey and Iran.

"There is a common understanding that we need to move towards the use of national currencies in our settlements. There is a need for this, as well as the wish of the parties. This concerns both Turkey and Iran - we are considering an option of payment in national currencies with them. This requires certain factors in financial and economic sector and in banking sector." he stated.

Novak noted that if there is an opportunity to make payments in national currencies and companies are ready for it, it is necessary to study properly conversion of this currency and its further use.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
İlginizi Çekebilir
Greek minister steps back: No alternative ways to peaceful coexistence
Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias has said that he believes there is no alternative peaceful coexistence with Turkey, and he does not consider war between the two countries inevitable.
The ‘endless’ airport project protests in France
The airport project which is in abeyance for 53 years has aroused eco-activists. French authorities launched operation to evacuate abandoned airport site in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France.
Turkish air passenger traffic soars in first 3 months
Number of passengers traveling via airports increases 21.5 percent, airport authority says.
German press: Greece can’t deal with Turkey
German press has warned Greece, is on the verge of bankruptcy, regarding that they have no chance against Turkey.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Savaş isteyen Yunan Bakan'a ekonomi hatırlatıldı

Savaş isteyen Yunan Bakan'a ekonomi hatırlatıldı

165
TPAO, Diyarbakır ve Adıyaman'da petrol arayacak

TPAO, Diyarbakır ve Adıyaman'da petrol arayacak

98
Türkiye-Rusya-İran arasında milli parayla ticaret dönemi

Türkiye-Rusya-İran arasında milli parayla ticaret dönemi

60
Fransa'da havaalanı protestosu

Fransa'da havaalanı protestosu

18
Duran Kalkan'ın özel hemşiresi öldürüldü

Duran Kalkan'ın özel hemşiresi öldürüldü

44
Yasmin Erbil, Anıl Tetik'le aşk yaşıyor

Yasmin Erbil, Anıl Tetik'le aşk yaşıyor

24
Dolandırıcı firari çift Ankara'da yakalandı

Dolandırıcı firari çift Ankara'da yakalandı

55
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM