Turkey- Russia-Iran to trade with national currencies

The process initiated by Turkey, Russia and Iran in Sochi on Nov. 22 was the beginning of a collaboration that will pave the way for regional economic opportunities and change the future of Eurasia.

The trilateral unity was interpreted as the era of new decision-makers in Syria. Turkish, Russian and Iranian presidents gathered last week in the Turkish capital city of Ankara were hand in hand as they vowed to preserve Syria's territorial integrity and achieve a political solution.

The alliance between three countries has worried US that is support terrorists in the area.

In a statement made to the reporters, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said that Russia is considering an option of payments for oil in national currencies, with Turkey and Iran.

"There is a common understanding that we need to move towards the use of national currencies in our settlements. There is a need for this, as well as the wish of the parties. This concerns both Turkey and Iran - we are considering an option of payment in national currencies with them. This requires certain factors in financial and economic sector and in banking sector." he stated.

Novak noted that if there is an opportunity to make payments in national currencies and companies are ready for it, it is necessary to study properly conversion of this currency and its further use.