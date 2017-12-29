taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkey, Russia signed deal on supply of S-400 missiles

Turkey and Russia have signed a deal for Moscow to supply Ankara with S-400 surface-to-air missiles worth $2.5 billion.

29.12.2017
  1. Haberler
  2. English
The deal for four S-400 surface-to-air missile batteries was officially signed in the Turkish capital Ankara on Friday. According to deal, Turkey bought four S-400 surface-to-air missile batteries and two S-400 surface-to-air missiles worth $2.5 billion.

"THE DEAL IS COMPLETELY DONE"

Defense Minister of Turkey, Nurettin Canikli, on Wednesday had confirmed an earlier statement by the head of Russia's state defense corporation Rostec that the S-400 deal had been concluded. "That is correct. Two systems, four batteries in total. The deal is completely done." Canikli had said.

The minister also had said what was at stake during the negotiations was whether to take out a loan or finance it themselves. "But the idea of paying a portion of the total amount by getting a loan prevailed in the end. Otherwise, it was already a done deal.”

"WE WILL SIGN A LOAN AGREEMENT IN RUBLES"

Speaking to journalists during his flight back to Turkey at the conclusion of his visit to Tunisia, President Erdoğan had said “The S-400 missile defense system deal will be in rubbles, and Russian officials will be coming to Ankara on Friday to conclude the credit agreemen. This will be the first time we will be signing a loan agreement in rubles and not the dollar. It will be cheaper."

