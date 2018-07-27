taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
BIST 100
95.315
USD
4,8727
EURO
5,6673
ALTIN
191,05
PETR
74,4700

Turkey sees 30 percent rise in number of tourists

"The country welcomes 16 million foreign visitors from January to June," stated Turkish Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Ersoy.

AA | 27.07.2018 - 15:00..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Turkey sees 30 percent rise in number of tourists

The number of tourists visiting Turkey in the first half of 2018 surged 30 percent year-on-year, Turkish Minister of Culture and Tourism said on Friday.

"Some 16 million foreigners visited our country in the first six months of this year," Mehmet Ersoy said during his visit to the southern holiday resort city of Antalya.

Turkey sees 30 percent rise in number of tourists

Ersoy stated that Antalya recorded the highest number of visitors with more than 6.6 million during the same period. "We have a tourist target of 14 million (for Antalya). We will reach this," Ersoy said.

He underlined that if they manage to reap more revenue compared to the rising tourism, it will be a success.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Meral Akşener İP liderliğine dönüyor

Meral Akşener İP liderliğine dönüyor

246
Çocuk kaçıran adamı mahalle sakinleri linç etti

Çocuk kaçıran adamı mahalle sakinleri linç etti

274
Albayrak Pekin ziyareti sonrası kredi açıklaması yaptı

Albayrak Pekin ziyareti sonrası kredi açıklaması yaptı

219
ABD Senatosundan Türk yargısına müdahale

ABD Senatosundan Türk yargısına müdahale

140
ABD Dışişleri Bakanı Türkiye geriliminden habersiz

ABD Dışişleri Bakanı Türkiye geriliminden habersiz

32
Muharrem İnce sıradan kaba biriyse neden aday gösterildi

Muharrem İnce sıradan kaba biriyse neden aday gösterildi

61
Türkiye'nin en kalabalık haneleri Doğu'da

Türkiye'nin en kalabalık haneleri Doğu'da

56
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM