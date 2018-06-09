taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
BIST 100
95.876
USD
4,4685
EURO
5,2665
ALTIN
186,87
PETR
76,4000

Turkey to allocate $3.7B for first indigenous car

Will have capacity of producing 200,000 cars, says science, industry and technology minister.

AA | 09.06.2018 - 11:10..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Turkey to allocate $3.7B for first indigenous car

Turkey will allocate €3.2 billion ($3.7 billion) for its first domestically-produced car, Science, Industry and Technology Minister Faruk Ozlu said on Friday.

"WE WİL İNVEST €3.2 BİLLİON"

"The basic parameters of the project were shaped. We will invest €3.2 billion. There will be a facility that has a capacity of producing 200,000 cars. There were five models of cars. As we thought since the beginning, the car will be electric one," Ozlu said, in a live interview with private news channel TGRT Haber.

Turkey to allocate $3.7B for first indigenous car

"THİS WİLL PROVİDE İNDİRECTLY 20,000 JOBS"

Ozlu said the project will have a contribution of around €50 billion ($58.8 billion) to the gross national product in the long term. "Within this project, we will provide directly 4,000 and indirectly 20,000 jobs," he added.

The minister said they will catch the fancy of middle and upper classes, adding: "We are mostly thinking of a car in segments B and C. It will be cheaper than peers. We aim it to be at least five percent cheaper than its peers. We aim to produce a car that will be more qualified than its peers."

Turkey to allocate $3.7B for first indigenous car


"THE PLACE İS NOT CERTAİN"

Last November, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that the prototype of the first domestically produced car -- expected to be produced in Ankara -- would be ready in 2019 and enter market in 2021. "The place is not certain yet. Our aim is to unveil the prototype of the domestic car in 2019 and want to present it for sale in 2021," Ozlu said.

A partnership agreement to create the country's first indigenous car brand was signed on May 31. The manufacturing company was named Turkey's Automobile Initiative Group. Five local firms -- Anadolu Group, BMC, Kok Group, Turkcell, and Zorlu Holding with 19 percent of shares each -- and the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB) with 5 percent of shares will jointly lead the firm.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Arınç: Muhalefetin adayı olarak Erdoğan'a rakip olamayız

Arınç: Muhalefetin adayı olarak Erdoğan'a rakip olamayız

159
Filistinli genç İsrail'i Türk bayrağıyla protesto etti

Filistinli genç İsrail'i Türk bayrağıyla protesto etti

157
Alman Spiegel'in kapağında Erdoğan

Alman Spiegel'in kapağında Erdoğan

73
Albayrak: Baskı ve şiddet dönemi bitti

Albayrak: Baskı ve şiddet dönemi bitti

83
Alman taraftarlar İlkay Gündoğan'ı ıslıkladı

Alman taraftarlar İlkay Gündoğan'ı ıslıkladı

70
Meral Akşener'in Rize hüsranı

Meral Akşener'in Rize hüsranı

39
Meclis yarışında AK Parti cephesinde son durum

Meclis yarışında AK Parti cephesinde son durum

65
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM

Notice: Undefined variable: zanasayfa in /data/webroot/o/DEFAULT/html/esh/depo/kolon_footer.php on line 94