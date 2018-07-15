taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkey to mark 2nd anniversary of 2016 defeated coup

The Turkish nation remembers the July 15 martyrs -those who have sacrificed their lives for democracy- with great respect.

AA | 15.07.2018 - 11:12..
Turkey to mark 2nd anniversary of 2016 defeated coup

Turkey is marking the second anniversary of the July 15, 2016, deadly coup attempt -- which was orchestrated by the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) and left 250 people martyred while injuring 2,703 others.

What Happened On July 15th?

While Western countries had failed to support Ankara in the wake of July 15 failed coup attempt and no foreign leader had visited Turkey, many had sacrificed themselves for protecting democracy.

This bloody attempt could be thwarted under favor of thousands of people who hit the streets on that night to stand against these plotters at the cost of their lives. It was the discernment of the Turkish people that protected the democratic institutions.

Names of July 15th Martyrs

