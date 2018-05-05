taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkey to produce new lightweight towed howitzer

A new 105-millimeter lightweight towed howitzer weapon system has been indigenously produced, Turkey's Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli announced on Saturday.

AA | 05.05.2018 - 16:54..
Turkey to produce new lightweight towed howitzer

Turkey produces several types of military supplies and vehicles such as unmanned air vehicles, kamikaze drones, tanks, riffles, satellites and rockets with its private and state-run companies in recent years. Turkey’s military products are also in demand in international fairs.

The Turkish military has used locally-made vehicles, weapons, and ammunition in the anti-terror Olive Branch Operation in Syria's northwestern province of Afrin.

"NEW HOWITZER WILL SERVE TURKISH RANGER IN THE OPERATIONS"

Recently, the new system, which is able to be airlifted and named Boran, has been successfully tested, Nurettin Canikli said in a message posted on his official Twitter account. He underlined that Boran would serve the Turkish ranger and infantry troops in the operations.

Boran's mass production will be started by the end of 2018. "The weapon, which has modern command and fire control systems, is able to identify targets." he said. Canikli added that Boran was made ready in a short time and it has a range of 17 kilometers. "Boran can calculate, and target without usual deployment procedures due to its fire control systems" he mentioned.

The weapon's system can be used between the Celsius degrees of -32 and +44 nonstop for 8 hours.

