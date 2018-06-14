Turkey will conduct an operation against Moody’s says Erdoğan

The ratings agency Moody’s, earlier this month had said it was considering downgrading the country again, citing its deteriorating investment environment. In an televised televised interview with Anadolu Agency, President Erdoğan criticized the agency.

"THEY ARE TRYING TO SMEAR TURKEY"

President said that Moody’s is making unnecessary statements even though Turkey does not have a contract with the organization. and has tried to defame Turkey and place it in a difficult situation.

"Moody’s has tried to defame Turkey and place it in a difficult situation. They are trying to smearing Turkey. Our government will conduct an operation against Moody’s, following elections on June 24." stated Erdoğan.