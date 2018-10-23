taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.78415
Euro
6.6376
Altın
1238.5585
Borsa
93260.04
Gram Altın
230.554

'Turkey will not tolerate a step taken against the country' says minister

Addressing the military officers in Ankara, Minister of Defence, General Hulusi Akar warned that Turkey would not accept any fait accompli actions in the eastern Mediterranean and the Aegean Sea.

AA | 23.10.2018 - 12:02..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
'Turkey will not tolerate a step taken against the country' says minister

Turkey will not tolerate a step taken against the country in the Aegean or Eastern Mediterranean, the Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Monday.

“No fait accompli or step taken against Turkey in Cyprus, the Aegean or the Eastern Mediterranean will be permitted,” the defense minister Akar, the former Chief of General Staff of the Turkish Army, said during a round of military exercises near Turkey’s capital city of Ankara.

PROJECTS IN AEGEAN 'NOT POSSIBLE' WITHOUT TURKEY

"Everyone should know that in the Aegean and the Mediterranean no project can survive without Turkey and the ‘Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus’. Everyone should know that they should avoid the provocations that can create risks in the area," he underlined.

'Turkey will not tolerate a step taken against the country' says minister

On Thursday, a Greek frigate trying to interfere with Barbaros Hayreddin Pasa, a Turkish seismic vessel working in the eastern Mediterranean, was blocked by the Turkish navy. The incident prompted an immediate response from Turkish officials, who warned Greece against taking actions in the Mediterranean Sea that would spark tensions in the region.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Bahçeli yerelde ittifakı bitirdiklerini açıkladı

Bahçeli yerelde ittifakı bitirdiklerini açıkladı

1262
Başkan Erdoğan Bekir Bozdağ'a sahip çıktı

Başkan Erdoğan Bekir Bozdağ'a sahip çıktı

212
İstanbul Yeni Havalimanı göz doldurdu

İstanbul Yeni Havalimanı göz doldurdu

111
Bahçeli'nin ittifak sözlerine Erdoğan'dan cevap

Bahçeli'nin ittifak sözlerine Erdoğan'dan cevap

246
Mesut Özil'li Arsenal'den üst üste 7. galibiyet

Mesut Özil'li Arsenal'den üst üste 7. galibiyet

27
Şenol Güneş TL üzerinden maaşı kabul etmedi

Şenol Güneş TL üzerinden maaşı kabul etmedi

220
CIA Direktörü Haspel Türkiye'de

CIA Direktörü Haspel Türkiye'de

114
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM