taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
BIST 100
109.232
USD
3,8272
EURO
4,5141
ALTIN
153,70
PETR
63,3500

Turkey's economy remains strong

Turkey ran a current account deficit of $3.8 billion in October, indicating an increase of almost $2.2 billion year-on-year.

AA | 11.12.2017 - 13:50..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Turkey's economy remains strong

Turkey's current account deficit increased in October, data from the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey showed Monday. Reported,  by the Central bank, Turkey ran a current account deficit of $3.8 billion in October, indicating an increase of almost $2.2 billion year-on-year.

Central Bank’s data showed that the 12-month rolling deficit rose to $41.9 billion, up from $33.7 billion in the same month last year. 

Turkey's economy remains strong

TURKEY'S ECONOMY IS THE FASTEST GROWING AMONG G20 COUNTRIES

Turkey’ economy grew 11.1 percent in the first three quarters of the year. Thus, Turkey became the fastest-growing economy among G20 countries the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) reported on Monday.

Monday’s report makes Turkey's growth the fastest among the world’s 20 largest economies. Turkey out-distanced China and India. China came in second with 6.8 percent and India was third with 6.3 percent among all G20 countries.

ABOVE AND BEYOND

Turkish officials previously said the country would achieve annual economic growth of 6 to 7 percent by the end of the year. It’s been stated Turkey’s economy grew 5.2 percent in the first quarter of this year and 5.1 percent in the second quarter.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Israeli soldiers killed at least two Palestinians
Israeli troops killed at least Two Palestinians in 'Day of Rage'
Israel uses force to disperse Palestinian protests
Palestinian protesters and the Israeli military faced off in the West Bank.
Erdogan’s statement leaves its mark on Greek media
President Erdogan’s statements on his visit to Greece had widespread media coverage. Greek goverment was criticized by Greek media.
'It's time to revise Treaty of Lausanne' Erdogan says
“Lausanne needs to be updated in the light of all these developments. This update would be useful not only for Turkey but also for Greece.” says Erdogan on Athens visit.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Katar İngiltere'den savaş uçağı aldı

Katar İngiltere'den savaş uçağı aldı

162
Beşiktaş'ın rakibi Bayern Münih

Beşiktaş'ın rakibi Bayern Münih

176
Ruhani'den Suudi Arabistan'a İsrail uyarısı

Ruhani'den Suudi Arabistan'a İsrail uyarısı

124
En İyi YouTuber Enes Batur

En İyi YouTuber Enes Batur

140
Kaza yapan Burak Yılmaz'a ağır fatura

Kaza yapan Burak Yılmaz'a ağır fatura

125
Sevgilisini aradıktan sonra kendini astı

Sevgilisini aradıktan sonra kendini astı

58
Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu'na güven dip noktada

Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu'na güven dip noktada

123
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM