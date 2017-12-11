Turkey's economy remains strong

Turkey's current account deficit increased in October, data from the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey showed Monday. Reported, by the Central bank, Turkey ran a current account deficit of $3.8 billion in October, indicating an increase of almost $2.2 billion year-on-year.

Central Bank’s data showed that the 12-month rolling deficit rose to $41.9 billion, up from $33.7 billion in the same month last year.

TURKEY'S ECONOMY IS THE FASTEST GROWING AMONG G20 COUNTRIES

Turkey’ economy grew 11.1 percent in the first three quarters of the year. Thus, Turkey became the fastest-growing economy among G20 countries the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) reported on Monday.

Monday’s report makes Turkey's growth the fastest among the world’s 20 largest economies. Turkey out-distanced China and India. China came in second with 6.8 percent and India was third with 6.3 percent among all G20 countries.

ABOVE AND BEYOND

Turkish officials previously said the country would achieve annual economic growth of 6 to 7 percent by the end of the year. It’s been stated Turkey’s economy grew 5.2 percent in the first quarter of this year and 5.1 percent in the second quarter.