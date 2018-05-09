taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
BIST 100
100.446
USD
4,2800
EURO
5,0751
ALTIN
179,77
PETR
77,1000

Turkey’s economy to grow 4.7 pct in 2018

Turkey’s economy will grow 4.7 percent in 2018 and 4.4 percent in 2019, according to the World Bank.

AA | 09.05.2018 - 13:10..
  1. Haberler
  2. English

In 2020, Turkey's economy will grow 4.0 percent, according to the bank’s Europe and Central Asia Economic Update report out Tuesday.

The country’s inflation is expected to reach 10.4 percent by the end of this year and slow down to 9.0 percent in 2019 and 8.2 percent in 2020, according to the bank’s latest forecast.

POVERTY IS FORECAST TO DECREASE

Turkey’s current account deficit is projected to be -5.7 percent this year, -5.6 percent in 2019, and -5.5 percent in 2020, said the report. “Turkey’s strong recovery in 2017 (at 7.4 percent) came at a cost of widening macroeconomic imbalances. Growth in 2018, however, is projected to moderate closer to potential, at 4.7 percent. Poverty is forecast to decrease, although at a slower pace than previous years.” the report said.

Turkey’s economy to grow 4.7 pct in 2018

Noting that expansionary policies will likely be in place to stimulate demand, especially ahead of the upcoming elections, the report said: “Key risks include inflation and tightening of global financial conditions; all of which could constrain access to external finance, raise cost of external debt, and weaken the external balance.”

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
İlginizi Çekebilir
Putin: Monopoly of the US dollar is dangerous for many regions
Vladimir Putin told Russia’s lower house of parliament that the whole world sees the dollar monopoly is unreliable and it is dangerous for many.
Scandal image at the NRA Convention in US
A 4-year-old plays with a gun at the NRA Convention in US has sparked a debate in social media. The best reaction came from a Muslim woman.
German Minister has threatened Turkey with visa liberalization
European Union wants Turkey to leave Afrin, has threatened Turkey with visa exemption issue.
French figures demand change in Quran
Some of France’s most prominent figures including former President Nicolas Sarkozy and former Prime Minister Manuel Valls, have signed a manifesto aimed at curbing Quran.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Tecavüz yalanıyla cinayete neden olan kıza tahliye

Tecavüz yalanıyla cinayete neden olan kıza tahliye

391
İran'a Ağustos ve Kasım'da iki yaptırım gelecek

İran'a Ağustos ve Kasım'da iki yaptırım gelecek

98
Merkez Bankası'ndan dolar hamlesi

Merkez Bankası'ndan dolar hamlesi

249
Gezici Araştırma'nın Cumhurbaşkanlığı seçimi anketi

Gezici Araştırma'nın Cumhurbaşkanlığı seçimi anketi

229
Muharrem İnce'nin HDP planı suya düştü

Muharrem İnce'nin HDP planı suya düştü

96
Yiğit Bulut'un Türkiye ekonomisine güveni tam

Yiğit Bulut'un Türkiye ekonomisine güveni tam

552
Beştepe'de ekonomi zirvesi

Beştepe'de ekonomi zirvesi

278
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM