Turkey’s first presidential decree to be issued on Monday

The June 24 vote marked Turkey's transition to an executive presidential system of government, doing away with the prime minister's post, among other changes. President Erdoğan stated that the new cabinet and presidential oath-taking ceremony will be revealed on Monday.

Speaking at the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party's parliamentary group on Saturday, President Erdoğan said that Turkey would enter a new period with the presidential swearing-in ceremony.

"WE WILL TAKE OUR COUNTRY MUCH FURTHER"

"As the first president of the new executive presidential system, I will announce the cabinet at 9 pm on Monday. We will hold our first cabinet meeting on Friday,” he stated.

Erdoğan said that Turkey is determined to eradicate the terror threat. "We won't stop until we completely wipe off terror from our borders. The operations will continue until the PKK terror group is removed from Qandil and if needed from Sinjar," he said. "We will take our country much further by solving the structural problems of our economy, starting with the current account deficit, inflation and high interest rates," he added.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held at 4 p.m. local time (1300 GMT) at the parliament in capital Ankara. Later, a ceremony will be held at the presidential complex to mark the country’s transition to the presidential system of government.