Turkey’s indigenous cars to be ready for sale by 2021

Speaking at a provincial congress of the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party in the northwestern province of Bursa, Yildirim said that prototype of Turkey's first indigenous automobile will be ready in 2019.

“The prototype of Turkey’s first indigenous car will be ready in 2019 and mass production will be completed in 2020-2021.” PM Yildirim stated. “As the government, we will further increase our production capacity, competitiveness, and research and development capacity. By accelerating technology transfer, we will produce more domestic products.” he added.

Yildirim underlined that Turkey continued to grow and develop "at a time when even the strongest economies of the world are hit by a crisis".