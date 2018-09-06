taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.4205
Euro
7.42925
Altın
1196.05
Borsa
93274.15

Turkey's indigenous helicopter makes maiden flight

Mass production expected after 2021.

AA | 06.09.2018 - 17:47..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Turkey's indigenous helicopter makes maiden flight

Turkey's first indigenous helicopter T625 made its maiden flight on Thursday in the capital Ankara. The multirole helicopter has been designed and produced by Turkish Aircraft Industries Corporation (TAI).

"As we promised, the inaugural flight of our T625 helicopter, took place on September 6 thanks to the overachievement of Turkish Aerospace Industries," Turkish Defense Industries (SSB) announced on its official Twitter account.

Turkey's indigenous helicopter makes the maiden flight WATCH

SSB president İsmail Demir also congratulated people who contributed to the helicopter's design and production process. Last week, SSB has said that T625's tests were successfully completed on September 2. "T625 Multirole Helicopter is designed and optimized to meet and exceed the multi-mission requirements for hot and high geographical environments and for adverse weather conditions," TAI said in its website.

The indigenous helicopter project was launched in 2013 by TAI and SSB. TAI said T625's mass production is expected to begin after 2021.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Suriye düğümünü çözecek toplantı: Tahran Görüşmesi

Suriye düğümünü çözecek toplantı: Tahran Görüşmesi

110
IMF Türkiye'nin para talebinde bulunmadığını duyurdu

IMF Türkiye'nin para talebinde bulunmadığını duyurdu

182
Türkiye'nin yerli helikopteri Çin medyasında

Türkiye'nin yerli helikopteri Çin medyasında

286
Kurlardaki artışın otomobil fiyatlarına yansıması

Kurlardaki artışın otomobil fiyatlarına yansıması

313
Aladağ'daki yurt yangını davası: Tutuklu sanık kalmadı

Aladağ'daki yurt yangını davası: Tutuklu sanık kalmadı

232
Kayseri'de 10 FETÖ'cü toplantı halinde basıldı

Kayseri'de 10 FETÖ'cü toplantı halinde basıldı

256
Başkan Erdoğan: İdlib'in kan gölüne dönmesini istemiyoruz

Başkan Erdoğan: İdlib'in kan gölüne dönmesini istemiyoruz

192
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM