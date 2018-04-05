Turkey’s lavender paradise: Kuyucak

Lying 47 kilometers from Isparta, in southern Turkey, Kuyucak is a charming village situated on a high hill at the edge of the Taurus Mountains, surrounded by lavender-covered slopes and plains. Kuyucak is a eco-tourism destination in demand with its lavender fields.

The land of lavender Isparta, known as the rose capital of Turkey, is also becoming known as the land of lavender. According to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) in 2013, the village produces 93 percent of all lavender produced in Turkey on about 3,000 decares of land.

With its lavender fields, Kuyucak has begun to draw the attention of tourists. It is especially arousing foreign tourists' interests because of the affordable prices of trips. In comparison with euro or dollar, Turkish lira is more affordable for foreign tourists, therefore holiday costs are in more favorable conditions rather than a small trip to France’s Provence.

This floral paradise owes its natural beauty. Tourists come to Kuyucak village can take a tour of these lush gardens, participate in the photo safari, participate in tours around the designated bicycle and hiking trails and learn how to extract lavender oil from these beautiful plants.

Lavenders start to bloom around the time of the summer solstice, mid to end June. It can differ from year to year and is totally dependent on the somewhat capricious nature of the weather but July is the best time to go to Kuyucak for the lavender in full, glorious scented bloom.

Through Turkish Airlines’ direct flights to Isparta from several cities, you can easily reach this stunning lavender paradise. This year, you can join the lavender festival which will be held between 18-29 July in Kuyucak and enjoy the amazing scenery and atmosphere.