Turkey’s main opposition named presidential candidate

In the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP)'s parliamentary group on Friday, the candidate for the upcoming presidential elections was officially announced.

CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu formally announced the CHP's choice of Muharrem Ince as their presidential hopeful.

"I will not just be my party's president, but a president for all people in Turkey" Yalova deputy İnce said.

On April 20, parliament passed a bill calling for early presidential and parliamentary elections on June 24, cementing Turkey’s move to a presidential system.