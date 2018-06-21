taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
BIST 100
95.031
USD
4,7338
EURO
5,4966
ALTIN
192,82
PETR
73,6500

Turkey's main opposition prompts voters to go to polls in holiday villages

Main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) municipalities are warning citizens not to forget to vote.

AA | 21.06.2018 - 16:15..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Turkey's main opposition prompts voters to go to polls in holiday villages

Turkish voters will go to polls for parliamentary and presidential elections on Sunday, June 24, with 56,322,632 registered voters and 180,065 ballot boxes across the country. For the first time in Turkish history, political parties will go to elections by forming alliances. Turkey’s ruling AK Party and the MHP have formed an alliance (People’s Alliance) while the CHP, the IYI Party, and the Felicity Party have constituted another (Nation Alliance).

In the elections, a political party must receive 10 percent of the votes nationwide for any of its candidates to win a seat in parliament. Now, only the alliance needs to pass the 10-percent threshold in order for the parties to claim seats in parliament.

Turkey's main opposition prompts voters to go to polls in holiday villages

"SORRY, WE'RE OUT OF SERVICE"

Main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) has ordered its municipalities located in the holiday destinations to warn the voters within the scope of the election campaign. Banners that wrote “we will be out of service on Sunday (June 24th) – please go to your homes and vote” were hanged in the beaches.

Turkey's main opposition prompts voters to go to polls in holiday villages

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Gezici Araştırma Şirketi son anketi yayınladı

Gezici Araştırma Şirketi son anketi yayınladı

338
ORC'nin kamuoyu araştırması birinci turu işaret etti

ORC'nin kamuoyu araştırması birinci turu işaret etti

436
Muharrem İnce'den polis memuruna hakaretler

Muharrem İnce'den polis memuruna hakaretler

627
Suudi Arabistan'ın kupa performansı prensi kızdırdı

Suudi Arabistan'ın kupa performansı prensi kızdırdı

72
Kılıçdaroğlu: HDP yerine bize oy verin

Kılıçdaroğlu: HDP yerine bize oy verin

139
Yılmaz Özdil: Saadetlileri sırtımda Kabe'ye kadar taşırım

Yılmaz Özdil: Saadetlileri sırtımda Kabe'ye kadar taşırım

263
Meltem Cumbul da seçim için tatili kısa kesti

Meltem Cumbul da seçim için tatili kısa kesti

189
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM