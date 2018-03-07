taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkey’s operation precluded Afrin from becoming Qandil

Turkey's Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said that PKK/YPG forces have tried to turn Afrin into Qandil but they have failed.

AA | 07.03.2018 - 13:26..
Speaking to reporters at the presidential complex in capital Ankara on Wednesday, Turkish Presidential Spokesman İbrahim Kalın said that by dint of Operation Olive Branch, Afrin was precluded becoming a second Qandil.

Kalin also expressed that Turkey expects the US to stop "shifting" YPG/PKK terrorists from Manbij to Afrin in Syria.

“With this regard, we [Turkey] took the necessary steps via official channels, and we will continue to take [such steps]. It is particularly expected [by Turkey] that the U.S. must certainly step in and halt the shifting of YPG/PYD forces, which moves under its control, in Manbij to Afrin. This is our natural right.” he said.

