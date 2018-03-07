Turkey’s operation precluded Afrin from becoming Qandil

Speaking to reporters at the presidential complex in capital Ankara on Wednesday, Turkish Presidential Spokesman İbrahim Kalın said that by dint of Operation Olive Branch, Afrin was precluded becoming a second Qandil.

Kalin also expressed that Turkey expects the US to stop "shifting" YPG/PKK terrorists from Manbij to Afrin in Syria.

“With this regard, we [Turkey] took the necessary steps via official channels, and we will continue to take [such steps]. It is particularly expected [by Turkey] that the U.S. must certainly step in and halt the shifting of YPG/PYD forces, which moves under its control, in Manbij to Afrin. This is our natural right.” he said.