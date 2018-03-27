taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkey's Van charm visitors with its beauties

City of Van: The town embraced by the natural beauties and the historical cities.

Haber Merkezi | 27.03.2018 - 12:02..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Turkey's Van charm visitors with its beauties

Van is located in Turkey's far east, near the Iranian border, where Central Asia and the Middle East meet. City’s one of the most important locations, Akdamar Island, on Lake Van, the largest lake in Turkey, is among the most important tourism destination famous for its blooming almond trees in the spring season. The island was designated as a protected area due to its archaeological importance.

Number of visiters from Turkey and all aroun the world to Akdamar Island,within the Gevas district, which is 45 km from eastern Van province and the Akdamar Church located on the island show increase particularly in the summer season.

Turkey's Van charm visitors with its beauties

Visiters come to see the historical and natural beauty of the city, are not leaving the town without seeing these beauties.

Turkey's Van charm visitors with its beauties

A total of 2.5 million Iranians visited Turkey last year, a 50 percent increase from 2016, making the country the top destination for Iranian holidaymakers.

Turkey's Van charm visitors with its beauties


Akdamar Church stands atop a serene island in the middle of Lake Van. The portrayal of David and Goliath is among the extensive array of bas relief carvings that adorn the external walls.

The church was built by architect Manuel in 915-921 following an order by King Gagik I Artsruni to house a piece of the "Holy Cross," which was reported brought to Van in the 7th century after it was taken from Jerusalem to Iran. The church, constructed on the southeastern part of the island, is regarded as one of the brightest works of medieval Armenian art in terms of architecture. The exterior of the church, built of red andesite stone, contains rich plant and animal motifs and scenes taken from the Holy Book, carved in low reliefs.

Turkey's Van charm visitors with its beauties

Although the cathedral has been converted to a monument museum, its religious heritage is still unmistakable.

Akdamar Cathedral was renovated faithfully to its original structure between 2005 and 2007 auspices of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. The cathedral was opened for museum visits on 27 March 2007. In September 2010, Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism opened the Akdamar Church for prayer for a single time in a year.

