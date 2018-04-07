Turkish air passenger traffic soars in first 3 months

The number of passengers passing through Turkish airports increased in the first three months of 2018, according to the Transport Ministry.

From January to March, more than 43 million people travelled through airports in Turkey, a 21.5 percent rise year-on-year, according to the General Directorate of State Airports Authority. It is said the number of passengers passing through Turkish airports rose by 18.6 percent year-on-year in March and reached 15.3 million.

The number of international passengers went up 23.7 percent to reach over 5.74 million in March, while the number of passengers taking domestic flights reached 9.54 million, an increase of 16.1 percent in the same month.

The total amount of air cargo in March increased by 19.8 percent to 282,302 tons.

AIRPORTS IN ISTANBUL SERVED OVER 90 MILLION PEOPLE

Turkish airports served more than 193 million people last year, data compiled by state-run Anadolu Agency showed on Jan. 6. Turkey’s busiest airports were Istanbul’s Ataturk International Airport and Sabiha Gokcen with total 95.1 million passengers in 2017, up from 90 million previous year, according to the country’s General Directorate of State Airports Authority.

Ataturk Airport served over 63.7 million passengers last year, while more than 31 million people passed through Sabiha Gokcen Airport last year.

TURKISH AIRLINES PASSENGERS HAD RISEN IN 2018

Turkey’s national flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THY) had risen by 36.6 percent to reach 5.7 million year-on-year in the first month of 2018. The number of international-to-international transfer passengers also increased by 24.9 percent and reached up to 1.7 million.

The increase in the number of passengers carried on domestic lines, Middle East, Europe, Africa and Far East were 41.1 percent, 39.4 percent, 35.4 percent, 28.2 percent and 24.4 percent, respectively.