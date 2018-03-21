On Jan. 20, Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to clear YPG/PKK-Daesh terrorists from Afrin, and to establish security along Turkey's borders as well as to protect Syrians from the oppression and cruelty of terrorists.

During the operation, Turkish troops didn’t stop to exercise due care to Syria’s territorial integrity and civilians. Turkish forces targeted only terror positions; hospitals, schools, mosques and other such buildings were unscathed in the operation.

Within the scope of the operation, religious and cultural buildings, ancient and archeologic remnants are not targeted. Hospital which was said blasted by Turkish troops and was used as a terror base by PKK/YPG was viewed.

It is seen that it was was not harmed by a single bullet.

Turkish Armed Forces shared new footages belongs to Afrin city centre from its official account. In the “Afrin is at peace” entitled video shows Turkish troops are doing security audits.

Turkish Armed Forces: Afrin is at peace WATCH