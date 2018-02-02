Turkish Armed Forces captured strategic peak in Afrin

Turkish Army had launched Operation Olive Branch on Jan. 20 to clear Afrin from YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists to free locals from terrorist groups' oppression and secure Turkey's border provinces.

Throughout Wednesday, Turkish air and land units bombarded PKK/YPG elements on Darmik Mountain which is featuring a giant poster of the PKK's jailed founder and leader Abdullah Öcalan on its rooftop.

Turkish armed drone had destroyed monument dedicated to PKK’s jailed leader Öcalan.

Turkish Armed Forces captured strategic peak Darmik Mountain in Afrin WATCH

Turkish soldiers mopped up the mountain from PKK/YPG terrorists and planted its national flag on mountain’s peak.