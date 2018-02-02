taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
BIST 100
118.586
USD
3,7464
EURO
4,6820
ALTIN
162,06
PETR
69,1600

Turkish Armed Forces captured strategic peak in Afrin

Turkish soldier planted Turkish flag at Darmik Mountain in Syria's Afrin after the area cleared from PKK/YPG terrorists following last week's Mt. Bursaya with Operation Olive Branch.

Haber Merkezi | 02.02.2018 - 17:16..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Turkish Armed Forces captured strategic peak in Afrin

Turkish Army had launched Operation Olive Branch on Jan. 20 to clear Afrin from YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists to free locals from terrorist groups' oppression and secure Turkey's border provinces.

Throughout Wednesday, Turkish air and land units bombarded PKK/YPG elements on Darmik Mountain which is featuring a giant poster of the PKK's jailed founder and leader Abdullah Öcalan on its rooftop.

Turkish armed drone had destroyed monument dedicated to PKK’s jailed leader Öcalan.

Turkish Armed Forces captured strategic peak Darmik Mountain in Afrin WATCH

Turkish soldiers mopped up the mountain from PKK/YPG terrorists and planted its national flag on mountain’s peak.

YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Askerlik süresi uzatıldı iddiası yalanlandı

Askerlik süresi uzatıldı iddiası yalanlandı

271
Almanya meclisi Zeytin Dalı Harekatı'nı tartıştı

Almanya meclisi Zeytin Dalı Harekatı'nı tartıştı

292
Polis Özel Harekat Afrin'e girdi

Polis Özel Harekat Afrin'e girdi

125
Furkan Vakfı kurucusunun 7 yıl hapsi istendi

Furkan Vakfı kurucusunun 7 yıl hapsi istendi

248
TSK'dan Afrin'e birlik SMS'i

TSK'dan Afrin'e birlik SMS'i

19
Erbil ve Bağdat sorunları çözüyor

Erbil ve Bağdat sorunları çözüyor

15
'PKK'nın Bölgesel Terör Ağı Yapılanması' raporu

'PKK'nın Bölgesel Terör Ağı Yapılanması' raporu

92
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM