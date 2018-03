On Friday, Turkish-backed troops had surrounded Afrin town center. The military announced Monday that only 1.5 kilometers remained between their lines and the town center.

Turkey’s Operation Olive Branch, today enters 57th day and Turkish Army waited for a while to enter the city centre.

TURKİSH FORCES ENTRED AFRİN TOWN CENTRE

Today Turkish Army Forces entered Afrin town centre. Special forces, commandos and Free Syrian Army are now in Afrin’s town centre.