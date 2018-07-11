taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
BIST 100
89.092
USD
4,8591
EURO
5,6802
ALTIN
194,88
PETR
73,7200

Turkish ATAK helicopters made debut in NATO summit

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan attended a meeting of NATO heads of state and government.

AA | 11.07.2018 - 17:35..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Turkish ATAK helicopters made debut in NATO summit

The summit is set to review steps to adapt NATO to current security threats, as well as exchange views on threats to Euro-Atlantic security, the presidency said in a written statement.

Turkish ATAK helicopters made debut in NATO summit

At the NATO headquarters, Erdoğan was greeted by the alliance's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, who is hosting the summit. Turkish ATAK helicopters flew over the NATO headquarters for the first time. World leaders have watched the flight with interest.

Turkish ATAK helicopters made debut in NATO summit

A meeting of NATO heads of state and government will be held on Thursday and Friday at the new alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium.

Turkish ATAK helicopters made debut in NATO summit

Erdoğan is expected to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts on the summit's sidelines.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Meclis'te seçim günü

Meclis'te seçim günü

121
NATO zirvesinde merak edilen isim: Gauthier Destenay

NATO zirvesinde merak edilen isim: Gauthier Destenay

237
Trump'tan Erdoğan'a: Onu severim

Trump'tan Erdoğan'a: Onu severim

194
Adnan Oktar grubu lanet mesajları paylaşmaya başladı

Adnan Oktar grubu lanet mesajları paylaşmaya başladı

133
Adnan Oktar'ın para kaynağı

Adnan Oktar'ın para kaynağı

170
Başkan Erdoğan'dan Kolinda Kitaroviç'e maç tebriği

Başkan Erdoğan'dan Kolinda Kitaroviç'e maç tebriği

142
Adnan Oktar'a yönelik operasyonda 13 kişi daha gözaltında

Adnan Oktar'a yönelik operasyonda 13 kişi daha gözaltında

112
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM