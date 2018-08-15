taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.0734
Euro
6.87475
Altın
1181.995
Borsa
90271.43

Turkish court rejects pastor Brunson's appeal for release

While the repercussions of US sanctions on Turkey continues, a Turkish court has rejected an appeal for US pastor Andrew Brunson to be released from house arrest during his trial on terrorism charges.

AA | 15.08.2018 - 15:43..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Turkish court rejects pastor Brunson's appeal for release

US pastor Brunson is charged with spying for the PKK -- a designated terrorist group in the U.S. and Turkey -- and the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the defeated July 2016 coup attempt in Turkey which martyred 251 people and injured thousands. He was also charged with supporting the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which was designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey and the U.S.

CRIMINAL HIGH COURT REJECTED THE APPEAL

Recently, the court had allowed Brunson to be moved from jail and placed him under house arrest in view of his "health problems". A criminal high court in the Aegean province of Izmir on Wednesday rejected American Pastor Andrew Craig Brunson's appeal to end his house arrest and lift a travel ban on him.

Turkish court rejects pastor Brunson's appeal for release

The continued detention of Brunson has become a lightning rod in strained relations between Turkey and the US, leading Washington to slap economic and political sanctions on its NATO ally. The pastor was released for house arrest on July 25. The court ordered him to wear an electronic bracelet at all times and barred him from traveling outside of the country.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Başkan Erdoğan Katar Emiri ile görüştü

Başkan Erdoğan Katar Emiri ile görüştü

249
ABD menşeli ürünlerdeki yeni vergi oranları

ABD menşeli ürünlerdeki yeni vergi oranları

438
Türkiye'de ABD'ye yaptırım misillemesi

Türkiye'de ABD'ye yaptırım misillemesi

184
CNN: Türkiye bir daha ABD'ye güvenmez

CNN: Türkiye bir daha ABD'ye güvenmez

262
Çin Türkiye'den alüminyum ithal edecek

Çin Türkiye'den alüminyum ithal edecek

95
Yunan Savunma Bakanı'ndan Akar'a davet

Yunan Savunma Bakanı'ndan Akar'a davet

99
Beyaz Saray tehditlerine devam ediyor

Beyaz Saray tehditlerine devam ediyor

173
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM