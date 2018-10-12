taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9294
Euro
6.84525
Altın
1219.649
Borsa
95866.34
Gram Altın
233.884

Turkish court releases US pastor Brunson

Pastor Andrew Brunson has been released after one final hearing in a Turkish court.

REUTERS | 12.10.2018 - 17:08..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Turkish court releases US pastor Brunson

A Turkish court ruled on Friday to release the US evangelical Christian pastor at the center of a bitter diplomatic row between Ankara and Washington, a move that could be the first step towards mending ties between the NATO allies.

BRUNSON WAS A SUSPECT ON THE FAILED 2016 COUP ATTEMPT

The court passed a 3 years and 1-1/2 month sentence on Andrew Brunson, who had been charged with terrorism offenses, but said he would not serve any further time because he had already been detained since October 2016.

Turkish court releases US pastor Brunson

The case against Brunson, had led to US tariffs against Turkey and drawn condemnation from President Donald Trump. Brunson was charged with links to PKK terrorists and supporters of Fethullah Gulen, the cleric blamed by Turkey for a failed coup attempt in 2016. Brunson denied the accusation and Washington had demanded his immediate release.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
ABD'li papaz Brunson yargılanıyor

ABD'li papaz Brunson yargılanıyor

1479
ABD'li rahip Brunson serbest bırakıldı

ABD'li rahip Brunson serbest bırakıldı

1603
Kanal D'nin dizisinde Çerkesleri kızdıran sahne

Kanal D'nin dizisinde Çerkesleri kızdıran sahne

146
İran'da düşen jetin kokpitinde yaşananlar ortaya çıktı

İran'da düşen jetin kokpitinde yaşananlar ortaya çıktı

67
81 ile İçişleri Bakanlığı'ndan taksi genelgesi

81 ile İçişleri Bakanlığı'ndan taksi genelgesi

238
Burak Yılmaz'dan Arda Turan'a destek açıklaması

Burak Yılmaz'dan Arda Turan'a destek açıklaması

157
Berkay'ın eşi konuştu: Arda yandan kafa attı

Berkay'ın eşi konuştu: Arda yandan kafa attı

124
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM