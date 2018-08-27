taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.20325
Euro
7.21675
Altın
1206.06
Borsa
90856.22

Turkish defense industry sparks Chinese media’s interest

Along with the developments that Turkish defense industry achieves, Chinese media also started to talk over the sector’s developments.

Haber Merkezi | 27.08.2018 - 13:41..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Turkish defense industry sparks Chinese media’s interest

Despite the ongoing crisis between Turkey and the United States, Turkey’s successful economic performance continues making a strong impression on the international defense market.

Turkish defense industry sparks Chinese media’s interest

The sales increase of the products was brought to the Chinese media’s agenda. China, which has one of the most powerful military power in the world, expressed that the US’ artificial agenda on Turkey will have a positive effect on the defense industry.

Turkish defense industry sparks Chinese media’s interest

According to Chinese Feng Huang TV’s news, it was mentioned that Turkey’s defense industry exports are markable popular in the international area and a refreshing for Turkey to get over the US crisis. It was also mentioned that the new powerful 105-millimeter lightweight towed howitzer weapon system will be an important product in the international defense market.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Belçika'da Zühal Demir'in başörtüsü önerisine ret

Belçika'da Zühal Demir'in başörtüsü önerisine ret

162
Gökhan Gönül'den sağlık görevlilerine sert tepki

Gökhan Gönül'den sağlık görevlilerine sert tepki

278
Diyarbakır'da plaza üzerine villa yaptılar

Diyarbakır'da plaza üzerine villa yaptılar

98
Bakan Soylu: Terör örgütleri anne istismarı yapıyor

Bakan Soylu: Terör örgütleri anne istismarı yapıyor

110
Bayram tatili sonrası İstanbul'da trafik haritası

Bayram tatili sonrası İstanbul'da trafik haritası

32
Rihanna kendi tasarımlarıyla podyuma çıkacak

Rihanna kendi tasarımlarıyla podyuma çıkacak

25
Demet Akalın: Boynuzları yiyenler düşünsün

Demet Akalın: Boynuzları yiyenler düşünsün

37
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM