Turkish defense industry to use domestic production steel

The steel factory was builted into Mechanical and Chemical Industry Corporation (MKEK) in Kirikkle, is being targeted to supply all the steel need of Turkish defense industry.

Haber Merkezi | 20.03.2018 - 13:02..
  1. Haberler
  2. English

The factory produces T-155 Firtina, Panter self-propelled howitzers and Altay tanks developed for the Turkish Land Forces Command as well as producing combat vehicles’ weapon systems, projectile commons and facings of antiaircraft missiles.

The new steel plant builded inside of the company aims to boost and speed up the production.

Heavy Weapons Factory And Steel Foundry in Kirikkale which is using scraps taken from Scrap Recycling Plant in Ankara, have great importance for defenese industry in point of avoiding dependence on foreign sources.

