taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
BIST 100
100.652
USD
4,5349
EURO
5,3026
ALTIN
189,83
PETR
77,7200

Turkish drillship sets off to the Mediterranean

Turkey’s first oil exploration ship was launched in the Mediterranean Sea as Energy Minister Berat Albayrak declared.

AA | 31.05.2018 - 17:29..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Turkish drillship sets off to the Mediterranean

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Berat Albayrak stated that Turkey started to drill on its own for oil and gas in the Mediterranean. Albayrak outlined Turkey‘s achievements under its national energy and mining policy, saying that, “We are also making great efforts to ensure there is no letup in this momentum.”

The ship, Fatih (the conqueror), formerly known as DeepSea Metro-II, is currently at the Dilovası port, in the gulf of Izmit, according to the MarineTraffic website, but her destination is seen as Antalya. “Fatih, Turkey's first drilling ship sets off today,” Turkish Petroleum said in a tweet.

Turkish drillship sets off to the Mediterranean

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Albayrak said that the June 24 presidential and parliamentary elections would usher in a new era for Turkey. "We will write a new story in the coming era, as there are more roads for us to travel. By the end of this year, Turkey's first domestic integrated solar factory will begin the production of national solar panels" he said. He added that the country would also start preparations for the construction of a wind turbine factory.

Turkish drillship sets off to the Mediterranean

Albayrak also said the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline Project (TANAP) would launch on June 12 with the expected participation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev. TANAP's initial annual capacity will be 16 billion cubic meters, from which Turkey will withdraw 6 billion cubic meters while the remaining 10 billion cubic meters will be delivered to Europe.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Kılıçdaroğlu ile İnce Esenboğa'da karşılaştı

Kılıçdaroğlu ile İnce Esenboğa'da karşılaştı

380
ABD'den S-400 itirafı: F-35'ler ile birlikte tutamayız

ABD'den S-400 itirafı: F-35'ler ile birlikte tutamayız

285
Altının fiyatı dolar kurunun etkisiyle düştü

Altının fiyatı dolar kurunun etkisiyle düştü

98
Suudi Prenses Vogue dergisine kapak oldu

Suudi Prenses Vogue dergisine kapak oldu

82
Gezi Parkı çevresinde güvenlik önlemleri

Gezi Parkı çevresinde güvenlik önlemleri

105
Muharrem İnce: Beni hafız yapacaklardı

Muharrem İnce: Beni hafız yapacaklardı

637
Mehmet Ağar AK Parti için sahada

Mehmet Ağar AK Parti için sahada

117
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM

Notice: Undefined variable: zanasayfa in /data/webroot/o/DEFAULT/html/esh/depo/kolon_footer.php on line 94