Turkish economy is solid, strong: President Erdoğan

Turkey has “solid and strong” economic dynamics in the face of the recent “economic siege” on the country, the Turkish president said on Monday.

“Turkey’s economic dynamics are solid, strong and intact, and they will continue to be intact,” President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told Turkish ambassadors in an address at the presidential complex in the capital Ankara.

Leading lines from Erdoğan's statements:

"As it is in domestic politics, foreign politics is also in the middle of an intense day. We are trying to become a president who is not sitting at his office, running, running, sweating. You also have to make efforts to increase the power of our country abroad."

"TURKEY IS UNDER SIEGE IN THE ECONOMY"

Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump ramped up his attack on Turkey by raising U.S. tariffs on Turkish aluminum and steel imports to 20 percent and 50 percent, respectively.

“Turkey is under siege in the economy, as in other areas,” said Erdoğan in his address.

US-TURKEY RELATIONSHIPS

Relations between the countries soured after Trump threatened to impose sanctions on Turkey over American Pastor Andrew Craig Brunson, who was arrested in the Aegean province of Izmir in December 2016.

Brunson was charged with committing crimes, including spying for the PKK -- listed as a terrorist group by both the U.S. and Turkey -- and the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the defeated coup attempt of July 2016.

Turkish prosecutors are seeking 15 years in prison for Brunson for committing crimes on behalf of terrorist groups without being a member, with up to 20 years for political or military espionage.