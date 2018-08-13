taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.9
Euro
7.8685
Altın
1201.445
Borsa
91682.68

Turkish economy is solid, strong: President Erdoğan

Despite economic 'siege' on the Turkish economy, it boasts strong dynamics, says President Recep Tayyip Erğogan

AA | 13.08.2018 - 15:39..
  1. Haberler
  2. Dünya
Turkish economy is solid, strong: President Erdoğan

QWEQW

Turkey has “solid and strong” economic dynamics in the face of the recent “economic siege” on the country, the Turkish president said on Monday.

“Turkey’s economic dynamics are solid, strong and intact, and they will continue to be intact,” President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told Turkish ambassadors in an address at the presidential complex in the capital Ankara.

Leading lines from Erdoğan's statements:

"As it is in domestic politics, foreign politics is also in the middle of an intense day. We are trying to become a president who is not sitting at his office, running, running, sweating. You also have to make efforts to increase the power of our country abroad."

"TURKEY IS UNDER SIEGE IN THE ECONOMY"

Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump ramped up his attack on Turkey by raising U.S. tariffs on Turkish aluminum and steel imports to 20 percent and 50 percent, respectively.

“Turkey is under siege in the economy, as in other areas,” said Erdoğan in his address.

US-TURKEY RELATIONSHIPS

Relations between the countries soured after Trump threatened to impose sanctions on Turkey over American Pastor Andrew Craig Brunson, who was arrested in the Aegean province of Izmir in December 2016.

Brunson was charged with committing crimes, including spying for the PKK -- listed as a terrorist group by both the U.S. and Turkey -- and the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the defeated coup attempt of July 2016.

Turkish prosecutors are seeking 15 years in prison for Brunson for committing crimes on behalf of terrorist groups without being a member, with up to 20 years for political or military espionage.

 

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
BDDK'dan dolar/TL açıklaması

BDDK'dan dolar/TL açıklaması

507
'İtalya da Türkiye gibi ekonomik saldırıya uğrayabilir'

'İtalya da Türkiye gibi ekonomik saldırıya uğrayabilir'

75
Türkiye'de lüks tüketim turizminde patlama yaşanıyor

Türkiye'de lüks tüketim turizminde patlama yaşanıyor

155
CHP'li Pekşen'den dolarla ilgili birlik çağrısı geldi

CHP'li Pekşen'den dolarla ilgili birlik çağrısı geldi

210
Brunson'ın evinin önünde sıkı güvenlik önlemi

Brunson'ın evinin önünde sıkı güvenlik önlemi

159
Rıdvan Dilmen'den iş adamlarına yatırım çağrısı

Rıdvan Dilmen'den iş adamlarına yatırım çağrısı

150
Türkiye'nin yeni ticaret planı

Türkiye'nin yeni ticaret planı

88
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM