Turkish Election Board shares the same results with Anadolu Agency

Turkish opposition’s smear campaign carries out against vote counting was refuted by the Turkish Election Board’s results released.

Haber Merkezi | 25.06.2018 - 14:00..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Turkey chose its president. Initial results from Turkey’s presidential election showed incumbent Erdoğan with a commanding lead, paving the way him to govern under a new constitution which grants the president new powers.

CHP'S SPOKESMAN HAD SLAMMED THE AGENCY

The leading Turkish opposition party had said it believes the results for the presidential elections were incomplete and may go to a second round, moments before President Erdoğan claimed victory. Spokesman Bülent Tezcan of the Republican People's Party (CHP) had slammed Turkey's state-run news agency (Anadolu Agency) for reporting that Erdoğan has won enough to avoid a runoff and accused the agency of distorting the results.

The results shared by Turkish Election Board have refuted Tezcan’s claims. According to the report, the results consistent with the AA’s results.

