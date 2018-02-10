taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkish F-16s destroy YPG armoury

YPG terrorists’ armoury given by US were destroyed with an airstrike by Turkish warplanes.

Haber Merkezi | 10.02.2018 - 11:42..
Turkish F-16s destroy YPG armoury

Operation Olive Branch being carried out under the framework of Turkey's rights within international law, was launched by Turkey on Jan. 20 to remove the PKK/YPG and Daesh terrorists from Afrin in northwestern Syria.

Turkish F-16s destroy YPG armoury

At an intruder operation conducted by Turkish air force, a total of 19 armouries, shelters, hideouts and ammunition depots belonging to the PKK/YPG and Daesh terrorists were destroyed.

Turkish F-16s destroy YPG armoury

Turkish F-16s destroy YPG armoury WATCH

Stated by Turkish air forces, there were lots of artilleries, anti-tanks, armored vehicles in the exterminated depots.

Turkish F-16s destroy YPG armoury

