Operation Olive Branch being carried out under the framework of Turkey's rights within international law, was launched by Turkey on Jan. 20 to remove the PKK/YPG and Daesh terrorists from Afrin in northwestern Syria.

At an intruder operation conducted by Turkish air force, a total of 19 armouries, shelters, hideouts and ammunition depots belonging to the PKK/YPG and Daesh terrorists were destroyed.

Turkish F-16s destroy YPG armoury WATCH

Stated by Turkish air forces, there were lots of artilleries, anti-tanks, armored vehicles in the exterminated depots.