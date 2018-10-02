taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkish FM gives the name of terror supporters out

Minister of Interior Suleyman Soylu stated that US forces train terrorists on weapon using and media consumption in Qandil.

  1. Haberler
  2. English
Speaking at Military Radar Border Security Summit, Turkish Minister of Interior Suleyman Soylu gave clear messages on counter-terrorism.

Soylu declared that the United States promotes terrorism over intelligence services.

“Some countries’ intelligence services send trainers to the terror organizations. They also provide weapon and money support to these organizations. Our strategical partner US advertise new weapons in Qandil, teaches how to run a psychological warfare in the field and usage details of media.” Soylu stated.

